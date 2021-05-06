  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If your summer plans include a trip to Orlando, there are some changes you should be aware of at the area’s theme parks.

The Universal Orlando Resort has stopped doing temperature checks on guests entering its parks and has reduced social distancing to three feet.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Out Of Work? These Places Are Hiring

The Walt Disney World Resort is also phasing out its temperature checks for entrance to its parks and resorts. Screenings for employees will end this Saturday and screenings for guests will end on May 16th.

READ MORE: Miami Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Of Woman In NE Miami

Disney said on its website that it came to the decision following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis To Unemployed: Start Looking For A Job

Park reservations to limit capacity and the use of face coverings are still required.

CBSMiami.com Team