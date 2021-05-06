MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If your summer plans include a trip to Orlando, there are some changes you should be aware of at the area’s theme parks.
The Universal Orlando Resort has stopped doing temperature checks on guests entering its parks and has reduced social distancing to three feet.
The Walt Disney World Resort is also phasing out its temperature checks for entrance to its parks and resorts. Screenings for employees will end this Saturday and screenings for guests will end on May 16th.
Disney said on its website that it came to the decision following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials.
Park reservations to limit capacity and the use of face coverings are still required.