MIAMI(CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade community is on edge after a jogger was attacked in broad daylight. Now the police are not only asking for tips but they want area residents to use caution.

“Definitely scared, I mean we walk through here like every day,” said Kamil Gil.

Gil is among the many residents who jog along SW 92nd Avenue. On Wednesday another jogger was attacked along the same route she runs.

“I’m definitely going to be on the lookout, you have to be careful of your surroundings because you never know,” said Gil.

Police said the attack took place near the intersection of SW 92nd Avenue and SW 65 Terrance.

“﻿She was exercising going north on 92nd Avenue went a white Latin male approached from behind her and pushed her. There was some type of struggle and she fought and then he ran in an unknown direction,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

“Apparently he was going this way when he saw her, “ said a witness who wanted to remain anonymous as she pointed north. “He left his car somewhere, where we can’t see it, and then you can see he’s running all the way down there and then almost when she’s at the corner, that’s when he pushed her to the grass.”

The attack has those who live in the area on edge.

“This neighborhood is very safe, it’s very quiet and I was really surprised to hear something like that happened around here,” said Juliana who frequents the area.

Police said since they don’t know the attacker’s intent they are calling this situation a simple battery and they are urging the community to be on guard.

“For an individual to act in this way and brazen enough for it to be 11:25 in the morning inside a residential neighborhood, that brings great concern. And, that’s why we think it’s important that nearby residents know what occurred so they can be alert,” said Zabaleta.

Advice neighbors plan on to take.

“We will be a little bit more cautious, we will be a little bit more alert and I’m hoping it doesn’t happen anymore,” said Juliana.

Sentiments echoed by Gil, “l think I’m gonna always run with a friend. I won’t run alone that’s for sure.”