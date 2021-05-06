MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, muggy start to Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Afternoon highs will sore to 90 degrees. The heating of the day along with plenty of moisture and instability will help fuel thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Strong to isolated severe storms are possible with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Thursday night we remain unsettled with some storms around.

Friday morning a few showers will be possible but scattered storms may develop once again in the afternoon due to lingering moisture and a weak cold front forecast to move in.

Saturday will not be as hot or humid due to that weak front and some drier air that will move in. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday with mainly dry conditions. Sunday will be in the upper 80s for Mother’s Day with a slight chance of spotty storms in the afternoon.

We’ll warm up early to the middle of next week.