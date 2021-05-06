  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting resulting in the death of a woman in Northeast Miami.

Police said it happened at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of the 600 block of N. E. 1st Ave.

Responding units arrived and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who was only described as a woman in her 30s was transported in critical condition via Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma.

Hospital staff did what they could to save her life, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

