MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new clue Thursday into the shooting death of a young mother in Naranja.
Miami-Dade PD released a flyer of the person they said fired the deadly shots that killed 24-year-old Le’Shonte Jones and injured her daughter.READ MORE: Broward School Board Votes To Move Forward With Exit Deal For General Counsel Barbara Myrick
That person was last seen at the Coral Bay Cove Apartments along S Dixie and SW 258 Street.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment In Your Future?
He was wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and white sneakers.MORE NEWS: Mr. 305 Pitbull Goes One-On-One With CBS4's Lisa Petrillo During The Greater Miami Chamber Of Commerce’s 2021 Economic Summit
If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.