By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new clue Thursday into the shooting death of a young mother in Naranja.

Miami-Dade PD released a flyer of the person they said fired the deadly shots that killed 24-year-old Le’Shonte Jones and injured her daughter.

That person was last seen at the Coral Bay Cove Apartments along S Dixie and SW 258 Street.

Need To ID flyer from Miami-Dade PD about the Naranja shooter. (Source: Miami-Dade PD)

He was wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and white sneakers.

If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

