TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Unemployed Floridians receiving state benefits will soon have to provide proof that they’re looking for a job.

Governor Ron DeSantis lifted the requirement that people receiving benefits look for work early in the pandemic when unemployment was rising and few were hiring. But DeSantis has lifted restrictions on businesses, and the unemployment rate is below the national average.

“Normally when you’re getting unemployment, the whole idea is that’s temporary, and you need to be looking for work to be able to get off unemployment,” DeSantis said at a news conference on Wednesday. “It was a disaster, so we suspended those job search requirements. I think it’s pretty clear now, we have an abundance of job openings.”

He said May will be the last month people can collect benefits without looking for a new job.

“We absolutely can put more people to work. The demand is there. Business want to hire more people, and I think we can go in that direction very soon,” DeSantis said.

