MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A big shout out Thursday to nurses across South Florida. It’s National Nurses Day when we give thanks to all of their hard work and contributions, especially during these challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s also the first day of National Nurses Week, which goes through May 12, which was the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

In appreciation for everything that nurses do, select restaurants are giving their thanks by offering freebies and discounts.

Here are a few of them:

Dunkin’: Offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to health care workers who show their ID. No purchase necessary.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: The fast-casual restaurant chain is giving 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses, medical providers and hospital providers while supplies last. Sign up at giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

Hooters: Nurses and medical workers take 20% off their bill on May 6.

IHOP: This breakfast favorite is offering 25% off the bills of all medical professionals. Must have medical ID. (Participating locations)

Mrs. Fields: Mrs. Fields is offering frontline and healthcare workers 25% off the bundles in its “Medical Heroes Collection.”

Outback Steakhouse: Outback Steakhouse is offering a 10% discount to nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with ID.

Panda Express: 10% discount to all nurses with ID.

McAlister’s Deli: From now until May 6, McAlister’s is giving out free teas for nurses who show their IDs. Just nominate a nurse (teachers can be nominated, too!) here. And, every nurse and/or teacher nominated will also be automatically entered to win free catering for them and their work family.

Circle K: Stop by your local Circle K convenience store for a free coffee as a “thank you” for all that you’ve done. Bring a valid ID.