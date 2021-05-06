MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather will face off in the ring against YouTuber Logan Paul for a June 6 exhibition boxing match in Miami, but the fight started early on Thursday during a news conference when Paul’s brother, Jake stole Mayweather’s hat and the fists starting flying.

What started out as a promotion for next month’s fight turned into a pre-fight battle between Jake Logan and Mayweather. Jake Paul, also a YouTuber turned boxer, got in Mayweather’s face and snatched his hat, which set Floyd off throwing punches.

Whether it was real or a publicity stunt to get people talking about the fight, it appears to have worked.

The pay-per-view event takes place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mayweather, who is 44, had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades. Among the opponents he beat were Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya before he retired in 2015 — though he stopped Conor McGregor in 2017.

Logan Paul, 26 years old, has more than 20 million followers on YouTube. He began boxing in 2019 with a six-round bout against fellow YouTube star KSI. A former high school wrestler, Paul will have a 6-inch height advantage over Mayweather, but obviously gives away plenty in ring experience and mastery.

The pay-per-view telecast will be on Showtime.