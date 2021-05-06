MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,504 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 2,258,433 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 73 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,257.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.99% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.03%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 759 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 11 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,218.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 488,303.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.76%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 448 new cases and 7 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,943.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 238,834 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.61% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.66%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 10 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 10 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 6,956 cases and 49 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.44% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.67%.