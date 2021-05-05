MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Peloton announced it’s recalling tens of thousands of its treadmills over concerns it could cause injuries or deaths.

About 125,000 of its Tread+ and Tread devices are included in the recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about the equipment last month, after one child died and 70 others were injured in incidents tied to the treadmills.

The CPSC wanted a recall then, but the company disagreed.

Now Peloton’s CEO is apologizing and is issuing a recall.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC’s request,” said Peloton CEO John Foley. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

In a statement, CPSC’s acting chairman Robert Adler said that the announcement was the “result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers.”

The treadmills were sold between September 2018 and last month. The company has pulled both machines off its website Wednesday.

If you have one, Peloton will be refunding your purchase.