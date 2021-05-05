MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys kicked off their day with temperatures in the low 80s.

A few showers are possible in the morning, in the afternoon some storms will develop well inland.

It will be a sizzling Cinco de Mayo with highs soaring to 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be warm with lows in the upper 70s.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees again on Thursday and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the I-95 corridor from the Miami-Dade/Broward border northward in a marginal risk of severe storms. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, generally north of Miami-Dade, on Thursday afternoon into the evening with the potential for damaging gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding.

On Friday we remain unsettled with the chance for passing storms and highs in the upper 80s. Once a weak cold front moves in Friday, it will not be as hot this weekend and the humidity will decrease a bit.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.