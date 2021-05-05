MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Small Business Week continues across South Florida, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava met with leaders to unveil a brand new program designed to support and empower local business owners.
The mayor made the announcement while attending the grand opening of Perfect Salon Suites at the Mall of Americas Wednesday.
“In my office as mayor, I created some new initiatives to address some concerns I see – innovation and performance. Part of it is our office of equity and inclusion,” she said. “And [Danilo Vargas’] work is in equity to make sure that our small businesses across the spectrum are supported, and we leave no community or business behind.”
The new initiative called “Strive 305” aims to provide more resources for small business owners by creating an environment where they can collaborate and learn.