NAPLES (CBSMiami) – It’s a miracle he’s alive but thanks to animal experts at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, a great horned owl is alive and has been released back into the wild after being hit by a truck and getting stuck in the front grill for 10 hours.

The owl was struck by a pickup truck on I-75 in north Florida. Ten hours and 300 miles later, the driver, Torie Gray, arrived in Naples and discovered the owl caught behind the front grill of the vehicle. Surprisingly, the owl was still alive.

He called the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s von Arx Wildlife Hospital for help which sent a volunteer to help dislodge the bird.

Both men marveled that the owl was in good shape. Gray said the bird did more damage to the truck than to itself.

“Nobody knows how it is alive. He had lost a few feathers, but he was pretty alert,” said Tim Thompson, volunteer at the conservancy per the Associated Press. “Every single person was shocked. They can’t believe it. I think it is just an amazing story.”

The owl did experience swelling and laceration on a wing, but X-rays showed no broken bones.

They treated the owl with fluids, pain medication, and laser treatment.

Over the course of nearly three weeks, the owl’s muscles and wing were reconditioned in the wildlife hospital’s outdoor recovery enclosure before it was cleared for release.

WATCH: Rescued owl released back into the wild

Since the owl’s original home was unknown, the Conservancy found a safe location for the owl’s release that had a lot of wild space to ensure the owl would not encroach on another owl’s territory. The owl was safely released back into the wild on April 30.

The von Arx Wildlife Hospital at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida provides rehabilitation and treatment of approximately 4,000 injured, orphaned and sick native wildlife every year.