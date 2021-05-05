MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – A U.S. House seat left vacant because of the death of Democratic Congressman Alcee Hastings likely will not be filled until early next year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that qualifying for a special election in Southeast Florida’s Congressional District 20 will be held in September, with a primary election on Nov. 2 and a general election on Jan. 11.

“As someone who ran for (Congress) before, there’s a lot that goes into it,” DeSantis, who was a member of the U.S. House before getting elected governor, said while in Miami. “I know there’ll be a lot of folks that want to run for it. So hopefully, that gives them enough time to be able to get on the ballot and do whatever they need to do to be competitive.”

Numerous candidates have announced plans to run in the Democratic stronghold in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including state Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale; state House Minority Co-leader Bobby DuBose, D-Fort Lauderdale; state Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach; former state Rep. Priscilla Taylor, D-West Palm Beach; and Broward County commissioners Barbara Sharief and Dale Holness.

Hastings died April 6 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84. Hastings’ 1992 election was a landmark event as he and two other Black Democrats — Corrine Brown and Carrie Meek — were elected to Congress.

