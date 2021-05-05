MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,394 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 2,253,929 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 82 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,184.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.12%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 736 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.

The death toll stands now at 6,207.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 487,544.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.85%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 462 new cases and 15 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,936.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 238,386 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.74%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 8 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,946 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.83% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.81%.