MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? It’s nacho average holiday. It is a day to celebrate Mexican culture.

To that end, we have found some top spots around South Florida for you to grab a margarita and make a toast or two.

Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a Mexican holiday in which Mexicans celebrate their army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

This year, safety guidelines and protocols will be in place at celebrations throughout South Florida. So, make sure to enjoy the Cinco with a bite of food and sip of your favorite drink, while bringing your face masks and maintaining social distance.

The following restaurants, eateries, and bars will be having specials on Cinco de Mayo:

Bourbon Steak Miami: The steakhouse will be serving limited-time food & beverage specials for Cinco de Mayo. Their bar offers a Spicy Jalapeño Margarita and a Mezcal Margarita, at $10 each, which will be available only on May 5. In addition to the drink specials, Bourbon Steak will kick off Burger Month with a $25 Mexican Burger. The burger will be available from May 2 through May 8 and is made with Housemade A5 Chorizo, Black Beans, Cilantro Mayo and Queso Fresco.

Location: 19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL (inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura

Burlock Coast: From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., guests at Burlock Coast can enjoy two tacos and a margarita for $15 on Cinco De Mayo. Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Location: 1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Cantina Beach: Nothing tops a perfect beach backdrop featuring a thatched palapa roof, tiki torches, fire pit and the blue ocean beside you. At Cantina Beach, guests can expect that with live music, food and drinks. Guests all day can get a hold of street food and cocktails, ranging from $5 to $8 each.

Location: 455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL

Kush Coconut Grove: They will be combining their Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day celebrations into one this year with “Cinco de Mamas.” Mothers dining in at Kush Coconut Grove will receive complimentary ‘swag bags.’ A specially crafted Cinco de Mamas-themed menu will debut as well and will be available for all guests. Some items featured on the menu are the “Toast To Mamas”, a flute of fresh grapefruit and orange juice, bubbles, the ‘Grandma’rgarita, a traditional margarita with a special Kush twist, a Kush classic, the ‘Mexican From Miami’, a refreshing watermelon margarita with a jalapeno kick and nachos with chili, guacamole, pico, sour cream, jalapeños and cheddar cheese.

Location: 2911 Grand Ave., Suite 400 Miami, FL

Legends Tavern & Grille: All locations will have a ‘Beat the Clock’ drink special from noon to 4 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo. In addition, they will have drinks on special. From noon to 1 p.m. there will be $2 margaritas, from 1 to 2 p.m. there will be $2 Coronas, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.,$3 Camarena Blanco shots, and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. $5 blueberry margaritas.

Location: Locations vary, click here for Legends Tavern & Grille locations.

PINCHO: Their newly added Quesadilla Burger will make its debut on Cinco de Mayo at their eight locations in Miami-Dade and Broward. The Quesadilla Burger, is priced at $10, and is served between two cheese quesadillas and features a 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema.

Location: Locations vary. Click here for the PINCHO locations.

Temple Street Eatery: Fort Lauderdale’s highly popular Temple Street Eatery will host a ‘Chino Latino Pachanga’ leading up to Cinco de Mayo. The festivities include a special Chino Latino menu as well as an evening market of local vendors and games. Other fun things guests can participate in are a taco eating contest, karaoke (sing for a shot), cornhole, and more. The specialty menu, which will be available beginning Saturday, May 1 to Wednesday, May 5, includes wonton tacos, kimchi quesadillas, bulgogi burrito, TSE street corn, ‘Angry Bird’ ramen and pina colada rice pudding, among others. A Chino Latino to-go package for four will also be on offer.

Location: 416 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL

TORO TORO: For Cinco De Mayo, Toro Toro is celebrating with a Tequila Tasting and Pairing, hosted by Casamigos. It will be priced at $49 per person. The limited attendance 4-course tasting by Executive Chef Jean Delgado pairs expertly with Casamigos’ selection of sleek tequilas. The intimate tasting on Wednesday, May 5 at 5 p.m., will take place in the restaurant’s lounge area and begins with a smooth welcome cocktail, followed by Casamigos Mezcal served with Fundido de Queso a la Tequila and Casamigos Blanco paired with Cobia Tiradito. The second course will feature Casamigos Reposado paired with Smoked Al Pastor Ribs with pineapple and chayote salsa; followed by Casamigos Anejo served with Coffee Rub Lamb Barbacoa, patacon and avocado crema for the entree. To cap off the evening on a sweet note, guests can indulge in Abuelitas Chocolate Petit Four offered with Casamigos Anejo.

Location: 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL

Gorilla City Sandwiches & Tripping Animals Brewery: They will be partnering with Gorilla City Sandwiches and The Wolf Of Tacos to commemorate Cinco De Mayo. Tripping Animals Brewing will be serving Mexican style lager, priced at $4.20 drafts, The Wolf of Tacos will be serving up tacos, and a live mariachi will be there to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, trippy style.

Location: 2685 Northwest 105th Ave Doral, FL

Location: 10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth, FL