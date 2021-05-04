MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Florida are now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Customers can still schedule an appointment and complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
There are 383 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Florida.
Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. They are administering the J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.