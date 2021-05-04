MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just in time for Mother’s Day, Inter Miami CF returns home this weekend to face the Atlanta United.

The game will be held at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Miami has a record of one win, one tie, and one loss for a total of 4 points. Atlanta United also shares the same record of 1-1-1, for 4 points.

Sunday will mark the fifth time these two teams match up in club history.

Miami comes from tying Nashville, 0-0, in their last away game.

Atlanta comes into this game after having lost 2-1 on the road against the New England Revolution in their previous game.

So far, Atlanta has recorded four points from its first three matches, with midfielder Ezequiel Barco leading the team with one goal and an 80% pass accuracy rate this campaign.

This weekend’s match may feature reunions, most notably, Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville and Atlanta’s head coach Gabriel Heinze who were teammates during their playing career with Manchester United.

A series of reunions may also be on the cards for a host of Argentine players on both squads.

Fans can buy tickets on Inter Miami CF’s official website.