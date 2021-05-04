MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that he said will improve support for early learning across the state.

“House Bill 419 makes meaningful improvements to state accountability for our early morning programs. When I took office our kindergarten readiness was 42-percent and we need to do better than that. This legislation for accountability will turn the tide for these families and students and they will make them more prepared to enter kindergarten,” he said at the bill signing at Childcare Resources of Indian River.

Later in the day, DeSantis stopped at West Miami Middle School where he said families across Florida need good options for preparing their children for school.

The governor said this legislation for accountability will make kids more prepared to enter kindergarten.

“We actually took executive action last summer using some of the federal funds that came down related to the coronavirus pandemic to implement a student monitoring system to prevent Florida’s youngest learners from experiencing an academic regression due to the pandemic. This bill makes meaningful improvements to state accountability for our early learning programs,” he said.

The governor said the bill will help identify reading and mathematical deficiencies for students who are at risk of falling behind.

He also signed HB 711 which will extend the bill to grade eight.”