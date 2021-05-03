MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some of the biggest hip hop and reggaeton artists took part in the first major concert in South Florida since the pandemic. The two-day Triller Festival was at the Miami Marine Stadium and it drew thousands to the open space to watch.

Saturday’s all-star lineup included LiL Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Concert attendees were set up in socially distanced pods specifically for their party.

On Sunday, Cris Cab and Cuban Reggaeton artist Gente de Zona headlined the show.

Some were able to watch from their cars

“It’s a cool concept. I like the idea of us having our own space, we’re obviously around people but not too close because of COVID and everything”, said Tatiana Miamo.

“We are really excited to be back in concerts,” added Jazmine, another concert-goer.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines for people who are vaccinated saying they don’t have to wear a mask if they walk, run, and bike outdoors, or while attending small outdoor events. It said a mask is still required for large gatherings, like concerts. Even though many at the Triller Festival were not wearing masks they said they still felt safe because of the social distance being implemented.

“Outside, being separated between parties, everyone in their own group, it is safe, so it’s a beautiful day, the sun, the ocean breeze, it should be fine,” said Rick Gonzalez.

“After this hard year with the pandemic why not,” added another concert attendee.