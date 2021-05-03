ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami) – Citing the wide availability of vaccines in the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis has invalidated all local emergency orders related to COVID-19.

At a bill signing in St. Petersburg, the governor made it official.

“What I’m going to do is sign the bill, it’s effective July 1st, and I will also sign an executive order pursuant to that bill, invalidating all remaining local emergency COVID orders effective on July 1st. To bridge the gap between then and now, I am going to suspend, under my executive power, the local emergency orders as it relates to COVID,” said DeSantis.

The governor said he thinks that’s the evidence-based thing to do.

“I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you are saying that you are really saying that you don’t believe in the vaccine, you don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe in the science. We’ve embraced the vaccines, we’ve embraced the science on it, the data, I’ve said, has been good from the beginning of the clinical trials and it’s even better in real life. It’s available, we want everyone to get it and if you get it, just know that the reason you get it is because we want to be able to have people enjoy themselves and live freely in Florida ” he said.

WATCH: GOV. DESANTIS SUSPENDS ALL LOCAL COVID RELATED EMERGENCY ORDERS



The governor said other states are also doing away with their local emergency orders as vaccines become readily available.

“The evidence tells us we are over a year into this, people can act with normal order but emergency orders, these extraordinary measures at this point are not justifiable,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said the state now has a surplus of vaccines and demand has not kept pace with supply.

“Now we’re at the point where we’ve done about nine million folks, that’s a majority of the adult population in the state. Most of the people who haven’t gotten it are in the younger age groups, we obviously advocate that they do it, but it’s really about making sure folks get it,” he said.

DeSantis pointed out that the bill only applies to government actions and not to private businesses.

“In terms of what like a supermarket chooses to do, the Disney theme parks choose to do, this does not deal with that one way or the other. It’s simply emergency orders and emergency penalties on individual businesses,” he said.