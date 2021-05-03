DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman sitting on a paddleboard off New Smyrna Beach on Friday was bitten on the foot by what was believed to be a shark.
The 64-year-old woman suffered lacerations to her foot and was taken to a hospital, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Tammy Malphurs.READ MORE: City Of Miami Opens Indoor Facilities At Parks
It marks the first shark bite of the year in Volusia County, officials said.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Warm & Humid, Spotty Afternoon Showers Possible
Malphurs said the woman did not see what bit her but it was “presumed” to be a shark. She was in 8- to 10-foot deep water at the time, authorities said.
“On average we have about eight to 10 shark bites a year and they are all non-life-threatening,” Malphurs said.MORE NEWS: Broward School District Bringing COVID-19 Vaccinations To All Of Its High Schools Over Eight Day Span
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)