Thousands Attend "TrillerFest," First Major Concert In Miami-Dade Since Start Of The PandemicSome of the biggest hip hop and reggaeton artists took part in the first major concert in South Florida since the pandemic.

Taste Of The Town: Coconut Grove's Peacock Garden Remains Ultimate Alfresco Dining SpotPeacock Garden in Coconut Grove, a well-known hidden gem, has been a go-to for locals for the past 10 years. It’s the ultimate in alfresco dining.

‘The Sweetest Girl’: A Forbidden Love Story That Tackles #FreeHaiti MovementAlthough “The Sweetest Girl” is set in Haiti, it was shot in just four days in South Florida in the middle of the pandemic last summer. Most of the cast and crew were locals.

Group Hopes To Turn Oscars Red Carpet Moment Into Sustainable Fashion MovementThis year’s Academy Awards will have a different look because of the pandemic. But for one organization, the commitment to red carpet fashion and protecting the environment remains the same.

'Sport Of Kings' Returns To South Beach With World Polo League Beach PoloA VIP tent, a warm ocean breeze, ponies, and riders on the sand mark the return of the World Polo League Beach Polo to South Beach.

Shock G, Digital Underground Frontman Rapper, Dead At 57 In TampaSad news in the music world. Rapper Shock G, also known as Humpty Dump has died.