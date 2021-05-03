MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and humid start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Spotty showers are possible midday but any heavy rain will likely be along the western suburbs and across the interior. Highs soar to near 90 degrees.
A brush fire continues to burn near the Homestead-Miami Speedway and is about 50% contained. Some smoke and haze may be steered towards portions of southern Miami-Dade county due to the southerly winds.
Monday night will be warm and muggy with low to mid-70s.
Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday with highs in the upper 80s and a few showers possible.
The rain chance is higher on Wednesday and Thursday due to more moisture around. Highs will remain warm in the upper 80s throughout the entire week and even into Mother’s Day weekend.