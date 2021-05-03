MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,075 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 2,245,853 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis Suspends All Local COVID-19 Emergency Orders
There were 41 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,009.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.14% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.26%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 725 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 4 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,186.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 486,025.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.06%.READ MORE: Card Sound Road Temporarily Closed Due To Nearby Brush Fire
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 443 new cases and 1 additional death.
The death toll stands at 2,905.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 237,510 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.85% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.84%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 7 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,931 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: Three Dead After Hostage Situation Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
The single-day positivity rate was 4.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.93%.