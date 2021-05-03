MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,075 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 2,245,853 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 41 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,009.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.14% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.26%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 725 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 4 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,186.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 486,025.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.06%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 443 new cases and 1 additional death.

The death toll stands at 2,905.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 237,510 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.85% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.84%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 7 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,931 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.93%.