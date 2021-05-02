  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FAA is investigating after an aircraft slid off a runway in Fort Lauderdale Saturday night.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 7p.m. at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Aaccording to FAA officials, a North American Sabreliner business jet became stuck in the safety area after landing,

Two people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported Fort Lauderdale Fire Officials said.

There was no smoke or flames reported from the runway incident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the FAA.

