MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Michael Hernandez, who was convicted of killing his middle school classmate when both were just 14 years old, has died in prison, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Hernandez was 31-years old.

Authorities have not yet released the manner of death.

Hernandez had been sentenced to life behind bars for the February 2004 stabbing death of Jaime Gough at Southwood Middle School.

Hernandez got a second sentencing hearing in 2016 because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that juveniles could not get mandatory life sentences.

Testimony showed that Hernandez remained obsessed with violent imagery and music that glorified death and murder.

Prosecutors said Hernandez wanted to become a serial killer and had a list of victims.

