MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating after they say two men shot at each other inside a motel room.
It happened this morning at the Palacio Inn Motel in the 800 block of East Okeechobee Road.READ MORE: Hialeah Mom Accused Of Locking Daughter, 8, In Refrigerator
Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other person was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.READ MORE: Alex Garcia, Charged In Deadly New Year's Day Crash, Denied Bond
“I was in my room. Somebody just got shot,” said a neighbor.MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 5,306 New Cases, 81 Additional Deaths Reported Friday
Police say their initial investigation shows the shooting was drug-related but they did not release any other information.