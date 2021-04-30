MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Critical Mass bike ride is back in full force in South Florida.

For some, it is a comeback that brings hope as South Florida continues to get back to normal. For others, it means they may be stuck in traffic.

CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo caught up with some of the bicyclists participating in the Critical Mass bike ride.

“You know what? Everyone is excited. I think the whole thing is, a lot of people got the COVID vaccination, which I am, I did both shots so I am excited just to get around and be around like-minded people, and go for this bike ride,” said one rider.

In years past, police have escorted the bikers but they will not be doing that this year.

“It’s my understanding, now no. They are no longer doing that. So, we just have to keep close rank amongst each other and make sure we follow all of the roads, routes, and guidelines, and keep it moving.”

“We need it, we need it, after the pandemic. We need to be free,” said bicyclist Tony Vitalez.

“We have new roads too, that we’re going to go through to South Beach and Bay Harbor. These are long roads, so we expect to get more people,” said another rider.

Hundreds will be participating in the bike ride in Miami.

Another cyclist ride is happening in Broward County, which will start in Hollywood.