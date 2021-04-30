MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sixteen-year-old Alex Garcia, who is accused of killing four people in a violent New Year’s Day crash at 79th Avenue and West Flagler Street, has been denied bond.

Judge Lody Jean ruled that Garcia will remain in jail as he awaits trial. The judge said was concerned for the safety of the community and had concerns as to if he would follow the rules.

Garcia’s attorney had asked for house arrest and $50,000 bond for each of the DUI manslaughter counts.

The judge’s decision came after four days of bond hearings.

Surveillance video played on day two of his bond hearing showed his Tahoe speeding west on Flagler about 3:30 a.m. It collided with another car, killing the four people inside.

Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Christine Gracey told the judge the Tahoe was traveling at 105 mph and vehicles fused on impact, traveling nearly the length of a football field before stopping. She said the brakes had been applied less than a half a second before impact.

Garcia, who has been charged as an adult, is also facing four counts of vehicular homicide, and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. He was driving on a learner’s permit. Investigators say he had alcohol and drugs in his system.