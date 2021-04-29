MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors is celebrating a huge milestone this week after its pandemic relief efforts were pushed to more than $1 million.

The organization has been helping the community for years, but that help has been extra crucial since the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, they received a call from a company wanting to donate $330,000 in cauliflower rice that was initially going to be thrown out.

Of course they said yes, and four-and-a-half tractor trailer loads are being delivered.

The organization says it’s these kind of gestures that helps them help the South Florida community.

“Through the support of the community, we’re so grateful, and just flabbergasted that we’ve reached this point,” said N4N Executive Director Katy Meagher. “And I mean there’s still a huge need out there, we’re not stopping our efforts, but we had to scream to the rafters with what we’ve done so far.”

Neighbors 4 Neighbors’ $1 million worth of relief has come in the form of food, gift cards and essential items.