MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of 23-year-old Christopher Lopez is pleading for help in finding the driver behind a hit-and-run crash that killed their son.

Lopez and his friends were headed back from a weekend trip to Sarasota on April 19 when another car slammed into them just after midnight. The crash on NW 119th Street near 22nd Avenue sent six people to the hospital, where Lopez died.

Police said as of Thursday, everyone else who was injured was released from the hospital and should be okay.

Through tears and in Spanish on Thursday, Lopez’s mother begged for the driver responsible to come forward and said she feels like her life no longer has meaning.

The driver of a red Dodge charger ditched his car and left the scene. Miami-Dade Police said it’s possible he was injured in the crash.

“We do believe the driver may be injured, we’re not sure, but with the high rate of speed, we do believe that yes, he was injured,” said Detective Eduardo Diaz with the MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit.

Lopez’s family and friends stood in front of the Miami-Dade Police Department on Thursday morning wearing shirts with his face and name on them. The 23-year-old, they said, grew up in Miami and was currently living in Gainesville and studying to become a doctor.

“He was my brother and he was my best friend,” said Alexander Lopez. “And it’s those things that make you feel angry that he’s gone, it makes you feel sad, it makes you cry. It’s those things that hit you like the car that hit him.”

Miami-Dade detectives said they have the car responsible for the crash, but they have not identified the driver. Police said they have not located the owner of the vehicle and could not release a name or description of who they are looking for.

Surveillance video from the crash scene shows several people rushing to help the victims and police believe one of those people may have seen the driver responsible.

“The problem now is somebody coming forward and giving us information on the case,” said Detective Diaz. “That’s what we’re missing.”

If you have information to help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).