FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) = The Broward School board has taken the first step in terminating Superintendent Robert Runcie and General Council Barbara Myrick’s employment with the district.

“I’m on a mission today to move this district forward, to move this county forward in peace and love,” said Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Last week Runcie and Myrick were arrested on third-degree felony charges. Runcie is accused of lying to a grand jury.

The public weighed in front of board members.

“Mr. Runcie, thank you,” said parent Carla Roundtree. “Thank you so very much.,”

“She needs to go as soon as possible. Both of them need to go,” said another speaker.

The board gave permission for School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood to begin talks with Runcie and Myrick to come up with an agreement for termination. This comes after both offered to resign.

“I have 100 percent confidence in the ladies that serve on the school board, that we will resolve the agreement of separation with Mr. Runcie and the attorney and we will move this district forward,” said Dr. Osgood.

As board members looked ahead as to who would fill the superintendent’s position, Runcie spoke up.

“The contract for termination without cause as we indicted provides for 90 days notice,” he said, “so you have ample time to do transition, figure out who you would like for interim without trying to do that within literally days.”

Board member Lori Alhadeff lost her daughter in the Stoneman Douglas Massacre. She wants the district to move forward.

“The tragedy on February 14 where my daughter Alyssa was tragically shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it is like an open wound to my heart. Peace, I don’t know that I’ll ever have peace in my heart but this is one step to a level of accountability and one step to my healing process,” she said.

Board member Debra Hixson lost her husband Chris in the mass shooting.

“To continue to bring that up as the reason for what’s going on is just like pouring salt into a wound,” she said. “What happened today is because people were charged with a felony and this is the process we go through for any employee in Broward County.”

Dr. Osgood will begin negotiations as soon as the district finds an attorney to give her guidance. The board is hoping to meet again next Thursday to discuss any possible termination agreement.