FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes school was evacuated as the Broward Sheriff’s Office checked out reports of a bomb threat.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to Oriole Elementary School, at 3081 NW 39th Street, around 10:30 a.m. after receiving word of the threat.
The students were safely evacuated from the school as investigators tried to determine if there was a threat. The sheriff’s office Bomb Squad was also sent to the school.
