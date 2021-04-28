  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Lauderdale Lakes, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes school was evacuated as the Broward Sheriff’s Office checked out reports of a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to Oriole Elementary School, at 3081 NW 39th Street, around 10:30 a.m. after receiving word of the threat.

The students were safely evacuated from the school as investigators tried to determine if there was a threat. The sheriff’s office Bomb Squad was also sent to the school.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

