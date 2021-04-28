MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s in Broward and Miami-Dade and upper 70s across the Keys.

The rain chance remains low for the day but a few isolated sprinkles are possible on the breeze. Highs warm to the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Hazardous boating and beach conditions continue. Small craft should exercise caution and there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended.

Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the low 70s with a light breeze and partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s and a few showers possible as moisture begins to increase.

It will be even warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance will continue to go up Friday and especially this weekend as the moisture will deepen ahead of a weak cold front that will likely stay to our north.

Saturday will be sizzling with highs soaring to around 90 degrees with the potential for spotty storms. Sunday highs will climb to the upper 80s and scattered storms will be possible. We remain unsettled through Monday.