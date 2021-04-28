MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday morning, hundreds of families got some much-needed help putting food on the table.
Farm Share held a distribution at the Overtown Youth Center in Miami.
People drove up and were given fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods – some directly from former Heat star Alonzo Mourning.
For Mourning, it’s all about giving back.
"We're very thankful we are able to provide some relief to so many children and families," he said. "I feel like the only way to pull ourselves out of this situation we're in is to come together and embrace the challenge."
The Mourning Family Foundation, Overtown Youth Center and its partners have given out 2,000 meals a week since the start of the pandemic.