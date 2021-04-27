FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have asked the public for help in finding a murder suspect.
Police are looking for Jeavoye Jones, 31, in connection to a murder on April 22nd in the 7000 block of NW 20th Court.READ MORE: Closed For Years, Iconic Miami Beach Restaurant The Forge To Reopen
Investigators believe he took off in a car but was later spotted on foot. The car has been recovered, but he’s still on the loose.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 5,271 New Cases, 46 Additional Deaths Reported Tuesday
“It’s imperative that we get community assistance on this. We’ve exhausted all measures and we are working vigorously to apprehend this suspect,” said Sunrise police spokesman Luis Fernandez.MORE NEWS: Broward School Board Meets To Discuss Future Of Superintendent Robert Runcie
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS(8477). A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.