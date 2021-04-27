MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bullet holes all over the front of a Northeast Miami-Dade house are a grim reminder of what took place over the weekend.

Police have released more information in the shooting of Elijah LaFrance. Meanwhile, another family is still grieving their own loss in a tragically similar case.

On Saturday, April 24, police say around 8:00 p.m., more than 60 rounds were fired at an Airbnb rental house at North Miami Avenue and NE 158th Street.

“Subjects armed with various semiautomatic weapons, including rifles, arrived on the scene and began discharging their firearms,” says Miami-Dade PD homicide Det. Kevin Thewell.

Police say more than 60 rounds were fired.

Elijah LaFrance was celebrating his upcoming 4th birthday at the house. Detective Thewell says Elijah was standing in the doorway while his parents and other family picked up out front.

That’s when someone pulled up, firing more than five dozen shots.

“This was supposed to be a peaceful gathering,” Thewell says. “This wasn’t anything that was broadcast on social media. It was just close family members and friends.”

Sharon Cullins’ granddaughter, Chassidy Saunders, was also shot and killed at a birthday party at the beginning of the year.

She was 6-years-old.

“My grand baby Chassidy. You’ve got Alana. You’ve got King Carter,” Cullins says. “All of these children were killed within a three-year span.”

It happened January 16 around 7:00 p.m. in Miami at NW 54 Street and 6 Place. Someone drove by and fired several shots.

“It’s tough. And then when Elijah died, it brings back those same memories, those same feelings of hurt and anger that this is another baby again…. four months later,” she says. “I mean, here we go again.”

Cullins says there have been no arrests in her granddaughter’s case, and they have no closure.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take for the community to talk, for one. Because I’m quite sure whoever is shooting at each other knows who’s trying to kill them. And they weren’t killed, so why don’t they report who’s trying to shoot them?”

She just hopes for her family, and those of these other children, someone finally decides to do the right thing

If you have any information in these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.