MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bond hearing into a violent New Year’s Day crash that killed 4 people was held on Tuesday afternoon. That hearing will continue Wednesday to determine if 17-year-old Alex Garcia will be allowed to bond out of jail.

CBS4 got a look at video footage of the speeding SUV that Garcia was driving in the early morning hours of January 1st.

The crash happened just off-camera, but surveillance video shows the speeding Tahoe. The violent crash with a car carrying 4 people at 79th Street and Flagler, killed all occupants of the smaller vehicle.

“He was traveling at 105 miles per hour at impact,” said FHP’s Christine Gracey.

Gracey said with that crash happening at more than 100 miles per hour, the cars fused together. The car traveled nearly the length of a football field before stopping.

Investigators downloaded the data from the SUV’s black box.

“The brakes were applied less than half a second before impact.”

Garcia is accused of four counts of DUI manslaughter, four counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury. He was driving on a learner’s permit. Investigators say he had alcohol and drugs in his system.