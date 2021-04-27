MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In what will be the third game of the season, Inter Miami CF will be taking on Nashville S.C. on Sunday, May 2.

Sunday will mark the fourth time Inter Miami and Nashville SC have met, with the 2020 expansion sides previously matching up in two regular-season games and Inter Miami’s historic first MLS Cup Playoffs appearance last season.

In the second game of the season, brothers Federico and Gonzalo Higuaín scored the team’s goals in the 1-2 win over the Philadelphia Union, becoming the first set of brothers to score in an MLS match in league history.

It was also head coach Phil Neville’s first win at the helm of an MLS team.

Miami’s Nicolás Figal and Federico Higuain were named to the MLS Team of the Week due to their heroics in Saturday’s victory over Philadephia.

The Argentine international Gonzalo Higuaín has spearheaded the team’s attack thus far this season, ranking as the team’s top scorer with two goals and has also recorded an assist.

Four players may be eligible to make their Inter Miami debuts in Sunday’s showdown: Edison Azcona, Drake Callender, Dylan Castanheira and Felipe Valencia.

Miami has a record of 1 win, 1 loss for a total of 3 points, while the Tennessee team has a record of zero wins, zero losses, and 2 ties for a total of 2 points.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m., as Miami visits Nissan Stadium. Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.