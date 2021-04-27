MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,271 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 2,217,368 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 46 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,646.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.92% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.93%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,057 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,130.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 480,483.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.09% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.87%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 619 new cases and 9 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,877.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 234,243 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.93% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.60%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 10 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 10 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,852 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.72% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.16%.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.72% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.16%.