MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Moonlit skies will look a little brighter over the next two nights here in South Florida and around the world as the first of three supermoons occurs. And it’s a “pink” supermoon, too.

The full moon, the point when it is opposite the sun, occurs Monday night at 11:31 pm local time. This is just 12 hours before perigee, the point when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. The full moon will appear larger and brighter.

This supermoon is the first of three that will occur with the next full moons.

The moon is 222,212 miles from Earth with this full moon and even closer (222,117 miles) with the May 26 full moon.

June 24 the moons distance increases a bit but still rather close at 224,662 miles. To contrast this the full moon December 19, 2021, will occur at 252,235 miles.

Earth’s oceans will feel an extra pull with these supermoons increasing the tide range. Higher high tides and lower low tides may be observed around these supermoons over the next three months.

Although it’s called a pink moon, it’s not really a different color. The name comes from the pink early springtime blooms of the Phlox subulata plant, also called “moss pink.” It is native to eastern North America.