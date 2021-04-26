FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Gonzalo and Federico Higuaín made history during Inter Miami’s victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night becoming the first pair of brothers to score in the same MLS match.

Gonzalo Higuaín scored, Federico Higuaín added a goal and an assist, and Inter Miami rallied to beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1.

Off a set piece, Federico Higuaín played an arcing ball into the area where his younger brother Gonzalo side-netted a header from point-blank range to tie it at 1-all in the 73rd minute.

About 10 minutes later, Federico flicked a headed from the center of the area inside the the post to give Miami (1-1-0) its first lead of the game.

Jamiro Monteiro ran onto a loose ball and blasted a first-touch right-footed shot into the net to give Philadelphia (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute.

The Union outshot Miami 13-6 and had a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)