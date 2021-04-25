MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This year’s Academy Awards will have a different look because of the pandemic. But for one organization, the commitment to red carpet fashion and protecting the environment remains the same.

“At the Oscars what we try and do is make sustainability really fun,” said CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress Samata Pattinson.

Red Carpet Green Dress is a female-led organization started by Suzy Amis Cameron. It’s committed to driving change in the fashion industry by going green.

According to the UN Alliance for Sustainable Fashion, the fashion industry is the second-biggest consumer of water and is responsible for 8-10% of global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

For more than 10 years, Red Carpet Green Dress has challenged designers to create Oscar-worthy dresses with the environment in mind. The ethically custom-made gowns and tuxedos have been seen on Léa Seydoux, Priyanka Bose, Zoey Deutch, and LaKeith Stanfield.

“We showcase different forms of sustainability on the red carpet from vegan, plant-based fashion across to vintage, upcycled fashion,” Pattinson said.

This year they are teaming up with material innovators, TENCEL.

“This is an organization that has developed fibers that are biodegradable, vegan, that feel like silk, that are compostable, that have reduced greenhouse gases,” said Pattinson.

Who will be wearing the eco-couture on the red carpet this year is a surprise, but Pattinson said their message will be clear.

“We’re here to try and educate people and if anything, empower them,” she said.

They’re hoping to turn the red carpet moment into a sustainable fashion movement.