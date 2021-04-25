MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified the 3-year-old boy shot and killed at a birthday party in northeast Miami-Dade as Elijah LaFrance.

According to detectives, the shooting happened at around 8:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Miami Avenue and NE 158 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old Elijah suffering from a gunshot would. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A-21-year-old woman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

CBS4 was told the property where the shooting occurred is an Airbnb rental, which was booked to host the party. An altercation started outside of the house and shots were fired.

Both Elijah and the woman, who has not been identified were found outside.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said those responsible for the shooting will be found and held accountable. He also expressed his condolences to the family of the boy.

Police have not provided any details about the possible shooter, as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.