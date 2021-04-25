NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) Miami-Dade Police responded to a call near the area of North Miami Avenue and NE 158th street. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy shot and rushed him to the hospital where he later died. A 21 year old female was also shot but is expected to be okay.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:15 in the evening at a child’s birthday party. We’re told the property is an AIRBNB which was booked to host the party. An altercation started outside of the house and shots were fired. The victims were both found outside.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said those responsible for the shooting will be found and held accountable. He also expressed his condolences to the family of the boy.

Police have not provided any details about the possible shooter, as the investigation continues. If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.