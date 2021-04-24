MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,411 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 2,203,913 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 53 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,497.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.15%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,496 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 8 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,097.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 477,782.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.21% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.27%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 859 new cases and 11 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,859.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 232,598 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.63% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.77%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 15 reported cases and no newly reported deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,817 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.98% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.89%.