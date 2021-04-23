MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Alaska has joined forces with Florida in a legal battle over the Centers for Disease Control’s no sail order for the cruise industry.

The Republican Governor of Alaska, Mike Dunleavy, said his state has lost $3 billion because of the cruise industry stoppage last year.

So Alaska has joined the lawsuit filed by Florida against the CDC.

The Sunshine State wants to be able to resume cruises immediately.

“I’m fighting to ensure our tourism business and communities have a chance,” said Dunleavy.

DeSantis has maintained the ban disproportionally impacts Florida and has said that cruising has resumed in much of the world, forcing Americans to fly to other ports in the nearby Bahamas. Industry leaders say there have been no new outbreaks tied to their ships.

“We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data. They’re going to fly to the Bahamas and they’re going to spend the money in the Bahamas. So how does that make any sense,” said Desantis at a press conference earlier this month at PortMiami.

Florida is at the heart of the U.S. cruise industry, with PortMiami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral among the busiest ports in the world. Millions of passengers pass through in a typical year. It’s worth billions of dollars for the state’s economy.

The CDC’s no sail order cost the state more than $3.2 billion in revenue in just the first six months of the pandemic, according to cruise industry executives.

The CDC has said it will not lift the order before November.