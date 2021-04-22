MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is also celebrating Earth Day with the announcement of a series of climate and environmental initiatives.
The initiatives include the city’s newly updated greenhouse gas reduction plan and stormwater master plan.
“This plan primarily focuses on our short term interim target of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 60% below 2018 levels by 2035,” Suarez said. “And, we’ll get there by tackling our largest sources of emissions, particularly our increasing energy consumption and on road transportation.”
The mayor said he hopes the initiatives will not only benefit residents and wildlife, but drive the economy forward as South Florida moves towards going green.