MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to curb vaccine hesitancy in the community, Miami Gardens has partnered with WorldSafe1st to establish a new vaccination site at Brentwood Pool.

The project is being spearheaded by Vice Mayor Reggie Leon.

As of April 20th, in Miami-Dade, 49,610 Black residents have received the complete vaccination series, according to the Florida Department of Health. Leon said this represents only 7.02% of the total number of individuals fully vaccinated in the county.

The main driver of vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans is thought to be a general mistrust of health care systems and providers.

Leon said the vaccine project will focus on increasing access and dispelling some of the myths surrounding getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He pointed out that WorldSafe1st is a Black-owned medical group, which consists of Black doctors and nurses.

“We know the challenges that our community faces and there is a general lack of confidence and skepticism towards receiving the vaccine. It is important for us to educate the community and mobilize all available resources to tackle the health care disparities and ensure that our family members, friends and neighbors get vaccinated against this deadly virus,” said Leon in a statement.

The Brentwood Pool site, at 18800 NW 28th Place, will operate Monday – Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are needed.

For information on other vaccination sites within Miami-Dade County, go to miamidade.gov/vaccine.