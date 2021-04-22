MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run crash.
It happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th, at NW 27th Avenue and NW 58 Street.
Police said Joseph Pendergrass, 61, was crossing the street when he was hit by a car heading south on NW 27th Avenue.
The driver did not stop and render aid.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip.”